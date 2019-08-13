'Agri-backstop' needed to save dairy economy

The current all-Ireland dairy economy will be over if the UK pushes ahead with the threatened no-deal exit from the EU on October 31.

That is the stark warning from Dairy Industry Ireland director Conor Mulvihill who is now calling for agreement on an "island of Ireland agriculture regulatory backstop" to ensure the continued flow of milk between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Farmers Union has rejected reports that up to a third of the North's dairy herd would have to be culled in a worst-case no-deal scenario.

However, industry sources have told today's 'Farming Independent' the figures are credible and come from within the Northern Ireland dairy industry at the highest level. Significantly, agriculture officials in the North have gone on the record and not ruled out the cull of dairy cows.

However, they said it was a 'doomsday scenario' after all other options had been exhausted.

