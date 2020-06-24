| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A desperate Boris will settle for a 'virtual Brexit' trade deal with EU

Richard Curran

Change of tone: Boris Johnson will be looking for areas of compromise. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Change of tone: Boris Johnson will be looking for areas of compromise. Photo: PA

Change of tone: Boris Johnson will be looking for areas of compromise. Photo: PA

PA

Change of tone: Boris Johnson will be looking for areas of compromise. Photo: PA

During the pandemic we have virtual conferences, virtual meetings, virtual fitness sessions and virtual pints with friends. A virtual Brexit may be next.

Commentators in the UK have noted a definite change of tone from British prime minister Boris Johnson following what just so happened to be a virtual meeting with senior figures from the EU side last week.

According to British newspaper reports, the British government will hammer out a new plan this week aimed at getting failed Brexit negotiations going by identifying areas where they believe they can compromise.