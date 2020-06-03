| 7.2°C Dublin

A bad Brexit could be like another wave of the virus for our economy

All talks: Boris Johnson ahead of discussions with Leo Varadkar in Dublin last September

Richard Curran Email

BREXIT talks on the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU are in what may be a pivotal week. No real progress this week points to a lack of sufficient advancement by the June EU summit which weakens the chances of an extension to the transition period.

In Ireland we have all been, understandably, taken with the implications of the coronavirus. Brexit has seemed a distant bad dream, which compared to the pandemic didn't even seem that bad.

Yet a bad trade deal or a no-deal crash-out at the end of this year could derail Ireland's hopes of a reasonable, albeit slow, economic recovery from the pandemic.