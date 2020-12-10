400,000 jobs dependent on UK-Ireland trade as Brexit impasse causes ‘grave concern’ for British Irish Chamber of Commerce

Director-General of the British Irish Chamber John McGrane has said it will be a failure of diplomacy should negotiators fail to secure a Brexit trade deal.

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce has expressed “grave concern” over the current impasse in trade negotiations between the EU and UK due to the 400,000 jobs dependent on Ireland-UK trade.

This follows the lack of progress achieved in talks over recent days with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last night admitting both sides still “remain far apart”.

The Chamber says over 400,000 jobs are dependent on trade between the UK and Ireland, and has called on both parties to seek innovative solutions to solve the issue before Sunday’s mooted final negotiation deadline.

John McGrane, Director-General of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, said it would be "a great failure of diplomacy" should the EU and the UK fail to strike a deal over four years since Britain voted to leave the EU.

“The Chamber knows that neither the UK nor the EU want their citizens to suffer lower standards for their safety, their food, their workers or their environment. A no-deal outcome puts all of these at risk.

“Negotiators should now agree to maintain current high standards and a practical joint forum to continuously safeguard our shared common interests. If either side disagrees on future new measures, they can trigger an exit at reasonable notice to employers and citizens then.

The British Irish Chamber is calling for scheduled reviews within the trade agreement, grace periods for certain elements of a deal and a joint forum to ensure high standards are maintained by both European and British businesses.

The Chamber is urging EU and UK negotiators to take inspiration from the successful resolution of the Northern Ireland Protocol to get a trade deal over the line in the 11th hour, and insist measures such as scheduled reviews and grace periods for implementation can help to resolve the current impasse.

“With 97pc or 98pc of a deal reported to be in place, it would be a great failure for diplomacy if this critical deal falls at the last hurdle,” Mr McGrane said.

