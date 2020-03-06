| 3.7°C Dublin

Brexit will make it tough to fill regional airport void that Flybe leaves

John Mulligan

THE UK will struggle to support small airports and their communities following Flybe's collapse because it can't rely on EU-backed public service obligations following Brexit.

The EU subsidies are used to bankroll what would other- wise be financially unviable services, with 21 public service obligation (PSO) routes currently in operation in the UK. Flybe operated just one PSO route - from Newquay to London Heathrow - but had already said late last year that it would discontinue the service.

Flybe's collapse on Wednesday night was billed as a disaster for regional air connectivity in the UK and puts enormous pressure on Boris Johnson's government to live up to its promise of keeping the regions glued together.

