Brexit traffic chaos could shut down Port Tunnel, says TII

THE Dublin Port Tunnel may have to close for "extended periods" due to Brexit-related traffic congestion in the new year, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

"There is a risk the tunnel may have to close for extended periods during times of congestion," said Pat Maher, director of network management for TII.

Mr Maher was speaking to journalists yesterday about the new colour-coded traffic management system for dealing with Brexit tailbacks due to customs checks.

The Department of Transport is preparing for traffic chaos in Dublin Port, the Port tunnel and around the capital once the UK's Brexit transition period ends on December 31 when new customs rules come into effect.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan today announced a traffic management plan to deal with long queues approaching the port and traffic tie-ups around the M1/M50 interchange.

The plan, formulated by a traffic management group including the Department, TII, Dublin Port company, An Garda Siochána and others, includes queue management for heavy goods vehicles on the M1 and M50, spillover parking at motorway service areas and the airport, and emergency turnaround facilities for sending lorries back through the tunnel.

The measures will be introduced on an as-needed basis depending on conditions, which will be monitored by TII and Dublin Port.

The colour code – green, amber, red and blue – covers all scenarios from ‘business as usual’ to ‘emergency shutdown of the Port Tunnel’.

Mr Maher said the trigger for closure would be back-ups on East Wall Road and the Eastlink Bridge, but that stack-up parking away from the port would be used to mitigate such problems.

Normal traffic conditions around the port are usually at green or amber levels.

Only with significant adverse events, such as bad weather or major motor accidents, does traffic reach read levels. The new ‘blue’ level has never been reached.

Officials are expecting potentially high levels of congestion and traffic diversions from January 1 when new rules for trade between the European Union and Britain come into effect.

Hauliers will not be able to board ferries to the UK from the beginning of 2021 unless they have completed all necessary trade documentation in advance – a rule that is expected to create delays due to administrative checks.

