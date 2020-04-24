Brannigan is new Editor-in-Chief for Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life

EOIN Brannigan has been appointed as the new Editor-in-Chief at the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life.

The announcement comes at a crucial time for the Belfast Telegraph, which this year celebrates its 150th anniversary and plans to launch its online paywall next month.

Mr Brannigan is currently editor of The Irish Daily Star where he has worked for 23 years.

It took up the role as editor that newspaper in 2017, having previously held a variety of positions including sports editor and senior deputy editor.

A native of Dublin, he graduated with a degree in Russian and History at Trinity College.

In his three years at the helm of The Irish Daily Star, the paper picked up six awards at the annual NewsBrands Ireland newspaper awards.

Publisher at Independent News and Media, Peter Vandermeersch, said he is “delighted that Eoin has agreed to take on the role of Editor-in-Chief of our Belfast titles”.

“This is once again a key senior editorial appointment coming to our organisation in the last six months and I think our ability to attract such talent is testament to the reputation of Mediahuis as a publisher that believes unreservedly in strong, independent and quality journalism which makes a positive contribution to people and society.

“I believe that Eoin has all of the qualities and skills needed to drive the team forward in the context of our new digital propositions and integrated newsroom,” he said.

Mr Brannigan said becoming Editor-in-Chief would be “a huge honour”.

“I had a fantastic time at The Irish Daily Star but I am excited to be joining INM and excited about working with some of the best journalists in Northern Ireland.

“The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life have long traditions of outstanding journalism and I am proud that I will be part of the next exciting chapter both online and in print".

The Belfast Telegraph is part of the Independent News and Media group which also owns a 50pc interest in The Irish Daily Star as part of a joint venture with Reach plc.

INM is the largest newspaper publisher on the island of Ireland and is a subsidiary of Belgian group Mediahuis, which has extensive media interests in Belgium and the Netherlands, including market-leading newspapers such as De Telegraaf, NRC Handelsblad and De Standaard.

Online Editors