Boss of China’s troubled HNA steps down as Avolon chairman

Stepping down: Adam Tan has left his role with jet lessor Avolon. Photo: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg

THE chairman of Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant Avolon – HNA joint chief executive Adam Tan – has stepped down from the role to assist the re-organisation of the troubled Chinese conglomerate.

HNA is an indirect shareholder in Avolon. Bohai Leasing owns 70pc of Avolon, while HNA owns just over 52pc of Bohai.

HNA is facing bankruptcy after a years-long spending spree that saw it splash out tens of billions of euro on a range of assets.

It owns Hainan Airlines, considered HNA’s flagship business.

Three units of HNA claimed recently that about €8bn had been embezzled by shareholders.

Bohai Leasing acquired Avolon in 2016 as a flood of Chinese money entered the aircraft leasing market. A 30pc stake in Avolon was bought by Japanese financial services group Orix in 2018.

Avolon, one of the world’s biggest lessors, said yesterday that chairman Adam Tan, who has served as chairman since 2016, as well as non-executive director Daniel Chen, “have stepped down from the board to concentrate on the re-organisation of the HNA Group”.

HNA units, including the Hainan Airlines, will spend this year negotiating to bring in strategic investors, a HNA Group executive told Reuters earlier this month.

Avolon, whose chief executive is Domhnal Slattery, said yesterday that Chris Jin has been appointed to the chair at the leasing company. He’s the former CEO of HNA Capital. Rachel Bai and Yi Shen had been appointed to the Avolon board as nominees of Bohai.

Releasing full-year results yesterday, Avolon said that it ended 2020 with $6.9bn (€5.69bn) of available liquidity.

Its lease revenue last year fell 13pc to $2.28bn. It posted a £37m loss for the year compared to a $725m profit in 2019.

The company raised $4.4bn of debt during 2020 at an average cost of 3.7pc.

The lessor has an owned and managed fleet of 572 aircraft and has 270 jets on order.

“While many markets remain in lockdown in early 2021, the roll-out of vaccines is progressing,” noted Mr Slattery.

“We expect 2021 to be 2020 in reverse and to see a pick-up in travel in the second half of the year,” he said, pointing out that the company ended the year with the strongest liquidity position in its history.

Earlier this week, an executive officer of Orix, Hitomaro Yano, told analysts that he remained upbeat about Avolon’s prospects.

He pointed out that Hainan Airlines is Avolon’s single largest customer and that while some money owed to Avolon by the carrier are overdue, the amount is relatively small.

“Hainan Airline, once it's rehabilitated properly, we believe that it's going to be a positive factor for Avolon,” said Mr Yano.

He also said that given Avolon’s liquidity position there was “no concern” over cash management at the lessor.

Mr Yano also said that Orix is not planning to impair the value of its stake in Avolon for now.

"We will be carrying out the stress test and also the impairment test and with, of course, the accounting, auditing firm checking against it,” he said. “But as of now, we are not planning any impairment. And we would imagine that it would be within the limit of our anticipations.”

