Bord Gáis electricity customers to be hit by price hikes - but gas costs are going down

The electricity unit rate and the standing charge are rising by 2.5pc from October 28.

This will cost the average customer around €17 more a year.

Bord Gáis blamed increases in the costs associated with the supply of electricity for the move to push up household bills.

Residential gas prices are going down by 4pc from the same date.

The reduction in gas prices will decrease a typical gas bill by €32 per year.

Dual-fuel customers will see a decrease of €14.83 per year on a typical dual-fuel bill.

Retail director of Bord Gáis Colin Colin Bebbington blamed wholesale energy price movements for the price rise.

“Factors beyond our control have led us to need to increase electricity prices, however we will continue to monitor costs closely and do all we can to ensure that our customers are receiving the best possible prices for their energy.”

He insisted the company, which is owned by UK energy giant Centrica, is committed to passing on savings to customers where possible.

Bord Gáis was sold by the State to Centrica in 2014, after the State came under pressure from the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Union. The funds raised were largely used to pay down debt.

