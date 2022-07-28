Bord Gais reports 74pc rise in operating profits while customers grapple with price hikes

Bord Gáis Energy’s operating profits rose by 74pc in the first half of the year, it has emerged.

Meanwhile customers grappling with the cost of living crisis have had to endure a series of hikes in their bills.

The Irish unit of Britain’s Centrica had an adjusted profit of €39.5m in the first six months of this year.

This is up from €22.7m in the same period of last year.

The company pushed up its prices three times in the past year - in August and October 2021 and in April this year.

Bord Gáis Energy’s customer numbers rose slightly to 513,000.

The company insisted its improved performance was due to the return to service of the Whitegate power station in Co Cork at the end of last year, which allowed it to benefit more from rising energy prices.

Parent company Centrica announced group profits of £1.34bn (€1.6bn) for the six-month period.

Separately, householders have been warned that wholesale gas costs could keep rising.

The Russians have kept gas markets guessing over whether they will reduce flows to Europe further, which has kept gas prices at elevated levels.

Gas traders have been closely monitoring the developments over Nord Stream turbines since mid-June, when Russia’s Gazprom reduced flows to 40pc of the pipeline’s capacity.