Bord Bia to move Dublin HQ to Ballsbridge

Bord Bia, the state agency for supporting and promoting Irish food at home and abroad, plans to move its Dublin headquarters to 140 Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge.

In May, the Sunday Independent revealed Bord Bia had plans to move away from its Dublin headquarters in Clanwilliam Court. Its lease expires this year, and due to a planned redevelopment of the premises, Bord Bia was unable to renew its current lease for the Lower Mount Street location.

Bord Bia said it had secured a lease for a new Dublin headquarters in 140 Pembroke Road. It would be used as “a hub and destination for the Irish agri-food industry” and would showcase “Ireland’s world-class food, drink and horticulture products to customers”. It is also set to act as an insight centre to assist companies to deliver on emerging local and global consumer trends.

The agency, headed by CEO Tara McCarthy, said the new headquarters would serve as an event space for the industry. As part of the fit out, Bord Bia will be re-using existing furniture and equipment where possible.

Bord Bia added the Covid-19 crisis had impacted on “how the organisation works” and, like most other organisations, it is looking to “incorporate the learnings from remote working to develop new working practices and policies that best serve its stakeholders, customers and staff.” The agency said the work is ongoing, but all of Bord Bia’s Dublin staff will be transferring to the new office location.

A tender document posted in May said office fit-out works should be completed by the end of November 2021 to allow occupation by Bord Bia in December.

The site on which 140 Pembroke Road was developed was acquired by developer David Daly from fellow developer Gerry Gannon in 2006 for €25m. Franklin House once occupied it. Lisney launched a marketing campaign for the Ballsbridge development in 2017. It marked the return of Daly to the Dublin development sector.