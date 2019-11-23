Boost public investment, urges new ECB chief

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has called for a new policy mix, saying public investment should be stepped up to ease the burden on monetary stimulus and ensure the region can thrive in an uncertain world.

In her first major speech, three weeks into the job, the new ECB chief, pictured, said her institution would continue to support the eurozone economy.

But she also said fiscal policy was a key element in overcoming the challenges of changing global trade and declining domestic growth. Minutes after she finished, fresh data showed the current slowdown worsening.

