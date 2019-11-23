Boost public investment, urges new ECB chief
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has called for a new policy mix, saying public investment should be stepped up to ease the burden on monetary stimulus and ensure the region can thrive in an uncertain world.
In her first major speech, three weeks into the job, the new ECB chief, pictured, said her institution would continue to support the eurozone economy.
But she also said fiscal policy was a key element in overcoming the challenges of changing global trade and declining domestic growth. Minutes after she finished, fresh data showed the current slowdown worsening.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"Twin external and domestic challenges call on us to consider - as Europeans - how we should respond to the new environment," Ms Lagarde said at a banking conference in Frankfurt.
"The answer lies in converting the world's second-largest economy into one that is open to the world but confident in itself - an economy that makes full use of Europe's potential to unleash higher rates of domestic demand and long-term growth."
The size of the challenge was highlighted by purchasing managers indices published yesterday, which showed the economy unexpectedly weakened this month, with a downturn in services activity. That kind of data, which drove the euro lower, is something Ms Lagarde will need to address at her first policy meeting on December 12.
"It is remarkable that she spoke only about responding to 'future risks', even though in our view there is a problem with low inflation and below-potential growth right now," said Greg Fuzesi, an economist with JP Morgan.
"The wait for more clarity about the ECB's thinking goes on."
Bloomberg
Irish Independent