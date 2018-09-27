Booming room occupancy drives profit at Merrion Hotel

The five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin, which has hosted guests such as Barack Obama and Matt Damon, posted a €2.7m profit in its last financial year.

But newly filed accounts for the company behind the upmarket destination show the figure was lower than the €2.9m profit it made a year earlier, despite it notching up record room and occupancy rates.

Turnover at the property rose to €22.7m in the 12 months to October last year, from €21.5m in its previous financial year. The hotel is owned by investors including former AIB chairman Lochlann Quinn, Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton, as well as Northern Ireland's Hastings Hotels Group.

The accounts for the Merrion Hotel show that the cost of its sales - which includes staff wages - rose last year to €12.4m from just over €11m a year earlier.

But the owners were upbeat about its performance.

"The hotel had a good year, with revenues, room rates and occupancy being at their highest levels, reflecting a strong performance in the Dublin market," they noted in the accounts.

"The near-term outlook remains strong and we believe that we can maintain revenues and profitability."

Having seen a €7.6m dividend paid to its immediate parent firm in its 2016 financial year, the dividend paid last year by the company behind the swanky hotel was a much more modest €95,000.

The hotel, completed in 1997, played host to then US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle during their brief visit to Ireland in 2011.

Irish Independent