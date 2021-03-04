Boom-era developer Liam Carroll has died aged 70

One of the biggest developers of the boom, Liam Carroll, has died at the age of 70 in Dublin.

He was a key player in the country’s property scene, responsible for the development of swathes of apartments in the capital from the nineties that transformed the face of the city.

But his apartments – he was sometimes dubbed the ‘Shoebox King’ – with their functionary design, also drew criticism. Others argued that they had provided affordable housing. Probably his best-known construction company was Zoe Developments.

Always low-profile, Mr Carroll lived in Mount Merrion but eschewed the trappings of wealth often flaunted by his peers as they reaped the profits of the boom. He was renowned for driving old cars and living frugally.

At one stage during the Celtic Tiger, the developer was estimated to have a net worth of as much as €2bn.

Apart from his property projects, Mr Carroll also expanded his interests into the corporate world.

He acquired substantial stakes in Aer Lingus, ferry group Irish Continental and Greencore, as well as other businesses.

But as the financial crisis erupted, Mr Carroll’s empire crumbled.

Zoe Developments owed banks about €1.2bn. Another of his firms that was involved in a redevelopment project at The Square in Tallaght, was hit with a €78m judgment over unpaid loans in 2009.

A death notice just published notes that Mr Carroll passed away on Tuesday this week. He is survived by his wife, Róisín, and his children, Nuala, Bróna and Conor.

A number of condolences have already been expressed following his death.

His nephew, Rory Carroll, said on Rip.ie that he was always an “extremely warm and kind uncle… not to mention very insightful and witty”.

Another sympathiser remembered him as an “honourable man, fair and tough in equal measure”.

Online Editors