Bondholders back Digicel deal that would see €1.5bn of debt written off

Bondholders of Denis O’Brien’s Digicel have indicated overwhelming acceptance for a deal that would see $1.7bn (€1.5bn) of the company’s debt to them written off.

Digicel’s debt pile currently stands at around $7bn (€6.4bn). Creditors had indicated agreement to the write-off enough debt to bring the total down to about $5.4bn (€4.8bn) by an early acceptance date of April 14. The consent solicitation process will run until April 28th.

By the early deadline bondholders owed more than $6bn of the total indicated their acceptance to swap their bonds for a smaller amount of new bonds with some beefed up security.

However, a cohort of bondholders owned $925bn that is due to be repaid in 2023 did not accept the offer.

Under the terms on offer those 2023 bonds would be swapped for $786m of debt due in 2027.

The early deadline for acceptance has been extended until April 28th, but it now seems likely the wider restricting deal may happen around the 2023 bondholders – leaving their bonds in place.

Acceptance levels among other bondholder groups was overwhelming, ranging between 86pc and 97pc. That is far in excess of the levels of 50pc and 75pc required to carry the various classes of bondholder in a new structure.

The deal will substantially reduce Digicel’s debt levels at a stroke, though Denis O’Brien will need to refinance part of the new debt structure within the next three years, or some bondholders who’ll be given a convertible bond under the terms of the current deal will be able to swap it for 49pc of Digicel’s shares.

Digicel operates across 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific but has struggled under the scale of its debt, in particular because of a mismatch between the local emerging markets currencies customers pay in versus dollar denominated debt servicing costs.

The debt deal marks the second time in two years the telecoms group has had to negotiate with its lenders.

Digicel spent much of the second half of 2018 in talks that eventually saw bondholders owed $3bn agree to swap their paper for debt falling due much later.

This time around the process has been far swifter with agreement from most bondholders secured within a matter of weeks.

Online Editors