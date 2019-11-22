Boeing 737 Max may not return until next year, SMBC warns
Aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital, a major customer of Boeing's 737 Max jet, does not expect the grounding of the plane to be lifted until early next year, and warned it would take time to bring it back into service.
The Dublin-based group - which owns or manages 17 Max jets, has 89 firm orders, and is committed to a fleet of 133 in total - also said the unwinding of its delivery backlog for the jet would take "quite a bit of time".
"We are taking a rather prudent view about how that is going to play out," chief executive Peter Barrett said in an interview.
"We think it is likely to be a Q1 ungrounding rather than this year. But ... whenever that happens, there is also the challenge of getting them all in the air and returned to service, and that's going to take a lot of time."
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Earlier this month, Boeing said it expected the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to lift the Max's grounding in mid-December.
The FAA said it would take whatever time was needed to make a decision.
The Max was grounded in March after two fatal crashes and Boeing has been upgrading an anti-stall system, which inspectors believe had a role in the disasters.
Mr Barrett said recent reports of structural issues on earlier versions of the 737 were normal for a maturing fleet and there had been no sign of lease rates weakening for such models.
SMBC, which also reported a 19pc annual increase in pre-tax profits to $200m (€181m) for the six months to September 30, said lease extensions linked to the Max grounding and production delays at rivals would likely continue over the coming six to 12 months.
Reuters
Irish Independent