Boeing 737 Max may not return until next year, SMBC warns

Aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital, a major customer of Boeing's 737 Max jet, does not expect the grounding of the plane to be lifted until early next year, and warned it would take time to bring it back into service.

The Dublin-based group - which owns or manages 17 Max jets, has 89 firm orders, and is committed to a fleet of 133 in total - also said the unwinding of its delivery backlog for the jet would take "quite a bit of time".

"We are taking a rather prudent view about how that is going to play out," chief executive Peter Barrett said in an interview.

"We think it is likely to be a Q1 ungrounding rather than this year. But ... whenever that happens, there is also the challenge of getting them all in the air and returned to service, and that's going to take a lot of time."

