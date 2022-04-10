Billionaire Elon Musk grabbed headlines last week after becoming Twitter’s largest shareholder

Twitter’s next board meeting is going to be somewhat different, if social media posts from its new shareholder are to be believed.

Last week, billionaire Elon Musk revealed he had built up a 9.2pc stake in the social-media company, making him the largest shareholder.

Some reports state the Tesla and SpaceX boss’s stake in the social media company is worth as much as $3.7bn (€3.4bn).

Never one to shy away from controversy, Musk, who has been appointed to Twitter’s board, has actively tweeted about his investment.

The entrepreneur is looking to take an active role at the tech giant.

Tweets from Musk’s account included an image of him smoking what looks like weed during an interview on the Joe Rogan Podcast captioned with “Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit”.

He also tweeted about introducing an edit button for the social media site.

Where Musk goes, many investors follow.

After the disclosure was announced, retail investors helped fuel record trading volume on Monday for Twitter, with more than 260 million shares changing hands.

According to Barron’s, Twitter stock surged 27pc last Monday, and was extending its gains on Tuesday, gaining 4pc to $52.

Since then, the price has levelled out a bit.

At the time of writing, Twitter shares on the New York Stock Exchange were just around the $48 mark.

While many were celebrating the news of Musk’s move, some analysts sounded a cautious note according to Barron’s.

Bank of America’s Justin Post said Musk likely had some agenda for change at Twitter.

This is both an opportunity, but also a risk as material changes could drive more regulatory scrutiny and drive advertisers away.

Regardless, he rated it a Buy with a $54 price objective.