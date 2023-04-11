Billionaire Dermot Desmond exacts big price for Datalex loans

Software firm secures extension on more than €11m in loans from financier

Dublin-based travel software firm Datalex has secured an 18-month repayment extension on €11m of debt that was made available to the group from billionaire Dermot Desmond as the company was struggling following an accounting scandal in 2019.

Mr Desmond owns just under 30pc of the stockmarket-listed software firm.

But the extension agreement has come at a steep cost to Datalex, which has said it provides it with “further financial flexibility”.

The company told the stock exchange this morning that the interest rate on the facilities agreement it has with Mr Desmond’s Isle of Man-based Tireragh vehicle will soar 5.5pc, from 10pc to 15.5pc per annum, effective immediately. From July 1, it will rise to 16.5pc and from October 1 it will rise to 18pc.

The debt had been due to be repaid at the end of June and will now fall due at the end of 2024.

Datalex, whose chief executive is Sean Corkery, said this morning that it’s also looking at other fundraising options to repay the debt.

“In the context of the company's strategic development, in particular the expected growth from recent new customer wins and other potential opportunities, the board has engaged its financial advisers to explore further fundraising options to secure capital to repay the debt facility and support the expansion of the business as it returns to positive cashflow generation and further builds out its global customer base,” it noted in a statement.

Read more Ireland’s nine billionaires and their fortunes revealed

In 2021, Datalex raised €25m from investors via an equity raise at 50 cents per share. Its shares are currently trading at 56 cents.

In early 2019, Datalex revealed that its first-half results from 2018 had been mis-stated. Its shares plunged and it had to shore up its balance sheet.

Apart from the loans from Mr Desmond, his IIU vehicle also provided Datalex with €3.8m via a share placing at the time.

Dozens of laptops, blinds, a new meeting room table, televisions, bins and a concrete slab for a bicycle shelter were among the long list of items that were put up as security by Datalex in 2019 for an initial €6.1m loan from Mr Desmond.

Datalex’s software helps customers – primarily airlines – to streamline their retail offerings to passengers and boost revenue from ancillary services. Its clients include carriers such as Aer Lingus, JetBlue, Turkish Airlines and Air China.

In its 2021 financial year, it generated revenue of $25.5m and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $2.4m.