Billion-dollar Boeing deal is 'mission-critical' for Embraer, says CEO John Slattery

The $4.2bn deal that will see Boeing take an 80pc stake in a joint venture with Embraer’s commercial aircraft wing is “mission-critical” for the Brazilian plane maker if it’s to withstand pressure from Airbus, according to John Slattery, the chief executive of Embraer’s commercial division.

He said that without it, it’s difficult to see where Embraer would be within five or 10 years.

The joint venture has received regulatory approval in countries such as Japan, China and the United States, but the European Commission is still carefully analysing the proposed tie-up, which will also give Embraer the financial muscle to develop a new challenger turboprop aircraft.

The European Commission is expected to make a decision on the deal by the end of April.

Mr Slattery, a native of Co Clare, will head the new joint venture.

“We’re a public company, we’re not state-funded, and we’re now fighting against the might of Airbus,” he said. Airbus owns a 50pc stake in ATR, the aircraft maker that controls about 80pc of the commercial turboprop market. The other half of ATR is owned by Italy’s Leonardo.

“Let’s not exaggerate: that’s not a sustainable situation for us to find ourselves in,” he told the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin.

“If we were to fast-forward five or 10 years, it’s almost impossible to compete with the might, the breadth, the depth of the capability of Airbus. This for us is a mission-critical transaction, but I believe [it is] also for Boeing. Now we want to convince the balance of the regulators that this is good for the marketplace.”

Mr Slattery said the airlines are “uniformly and without exception” saying that they want a “profoundly competitive environment”.

“This deal is pro-competitive,” he said.

Embraer focuses on developing smaller capacity, regional aircraft and has already undertaken a significant amount of work on its plans for a new turboprop aircraft.

“If Embraer brings a state-of-the-art, disruptive technology, reducing fuel burn, reducing noise, reducing cash operating cost aircraft to the marketplace, that’s good for the owners and shareholders, that’s good for the climate,” said Mr Slattery, whose brother Domhnal is chief executive of Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant Avolon.

“Without the JV [joint venture with Boeing], I will not be able to do this,” he added of the planned turboprop.

He said he would not put a timeline on the expected timeline for a decision from the European Commission on the Boeing joint venture.

“I would say that there are transactions that are being delayed,” he said of Embraer’s own business. “Customers want to make decisions, but they understand we’re fighting with one hand tied behind our back. Operators are feeling the pain. They want the transaction to close.”

He added: “If we got the green light, we’re ready to go straight away.”

Online Editors