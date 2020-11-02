Bill payers hit in the pocket again as seventh energy provider imposes a winter price rise

With a long winter ahead, and people spending more time at home than before, a hike in heating bills will be a significant blow to thousands of struggling households.

A SEVENTH energy company is to raise its prices despite a number of providers promising to freeze costs for the winter.

Bright Energy is pushing up its prices by 10pc from the start of next month, in a move that will add €80 to the average bill of its customers.

It is the largest rise so far, according to Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

Bright Energy only entered this market in July, so to hit its customers with such a large price hike so soon after signing up is unlikely to go down very well, said Mr Cassidy.

The company blamed the increase on rises on the cost of wholesale electricity.

It said the rise had to be considered in the context that it is Ireland’s cheapest electricity supplier.

Bright operates just one standard variable rate tariff and tracks the wholesale market.

This means that when prices fall again, savings will be passed back on to Bright’s customers quickly, the supplier said.

Bright Energy joins Electric Ireland in increasing its prices.

Electric Ireland, which has more than one million customers, increased its electricity prices from the start of last month.

Customers with the company will pay an extra €35 on average over a year after the price rise.

Additionally, Prepaypower, Iberdrola, Glowpower, Pinergy and Be Energy are also raising their prices.

The price-hikes come despite commitments by SSE Airtricity, Energia and Bord Gáis Energy to freeze prices for the coming months.

And Flogas said it is cutting the cost of natural gas for residential gas customers by 10pc from November 1. The price cut will reduce the average standard gas bill by €78 a year, it said.

The companies freezing prices said they recognise the extra pressure on household energy bills due to people spending more time at home due to the pandemic.

All electricity customers saw the levy on their bills rise from last month, a development that will add around €50 to the average bill.

The Public Service Obligation levy is to fund electricity generated from green sources.

Higher costs come at a time when winter is closing in, while thousands of people who are forced to work from home due to the pandemic will have no choice but to use more electricity.

