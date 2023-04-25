Biggest shareholder turns on Ires as investor revolt grows legs

Ires Reit is facing a growing investor revolt after its largest shareholder joined activist fund Vision Capital in opposing the re-election of CEO Margaret Sweeney.

Capreit, Ires’s founder and an 18.7pc owner, has told Vision that it too expects to vote against the re-election of Ms Sweeney and three other directors, as well as a number of resolutions, at the company’s AGM on May 4.

Vision, which owns 5pc of the corporate landlord, has been pushing for a sale of Ires and the ouster of four board members since publishing a hostile open letter two weeks ago criticising the company’s performance and calling for a shareholder putsch.

Now, according to a new announcement by Vision, Capreit has thrown its considerable weight behind the effort, piling significantly more pressure on the Ires board, which has resisted Vision’s campaign so far.

“Vision Capital Corporation announced today that in response to an inquiry made by it, Vision was advised that Canadian Apartment Properties Reit expects to vote its shares in Irish Residential Properties Reit PLC consistently with Vision’s recommendations at the upcoming Ires May 4, 2023, annual general meeting,” the company said.

The development comes as Ires is in the middle of negotiations to sell the prized Marker Residences to Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM) – also a 5pc shareholder in the company – as part of a €100m asset disposal programme.

Market sources have indicated the exclusive talks are taking place in the €60m-€65m price range – below the €73m valuation Ires put on the luxury Dublin property in 2019 and a small uplift on the €50m the company paid to acquire it in 2014.

But Vision has already heaped scorn on the potential transaction as “a knee jerk reaction” and a “poison pill” that would destroy long-term value in the company.

The fund also suggested that Ires could be selling the Marker to ILIM as a “quid pro quo” to marshal votes in support of the board. A spokesperson for Ires rejected the assertion.

Capreit’s move on Ires comes just weeks after the Canadian property giant removed Ires board member Phillip Burns as the chief executive of Eres Reit, another underperforming European real estate trust where it is a major shareholder, with Capreit CEO Mark Kenney taking over.

Capreit did not respond to a request for comment. Ires said it had no comment.