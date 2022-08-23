Banks look to shift $80bn debt hangover from M&A boom

In the private-equity buyout of Citrix Systems, the debt is being cut into smaller pieces to attract a wider pool of investors. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Global banks stuck with $80bn (€80.1bn) in unappealing M&A financing debt are trying new tactics to find buyers.

In the case of the private-equity buyout of Citrix Systems, they are cutting the debt into smaller pieces to attract a wider pool of investors.

Euro debt is being added to some financing packages, as in the case of ETC Group's takeover.

Tweaks are under consideration for deals up and down the industry, including CVC's takeover of the Unilever tea business and Bain Capital's buyout of French computer services company Inetum SA.

"In current market conditions, we have seen a number of deals where underwriters have altered the capital structure or terms to maximise liquidity," said Nicholas Clark, a partner and co-head of the global leveraged finance group at law firm Allen & Overy.

"Underwriters have sought to tighten terms up-front, in an attempt to address likely investor areas of focus on the docs."

It is a way that the industry is adapting to the current investing climate, where risk appetite has vanished and money managers are bruised from bad bets elsewhere. Many of these M&A financing packages were struck months ago, when stocks were near all-time highs.

However, there's often a limit to how much banks are able to change. They're still bound by underwriting agreements and have to renegotiate any new terms with the private-equity firms.

In the case of the Wm Morrison Supermarkets buyout, banks sought permission to convert a portion of the term loan into dollars to attract a wider investor base, but Clayton, Dubilier & Rice – the private-equity buyer of the retail chain – didn't approve the request, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified.

Some of the Morrison loans have been sold to Asian and commercial banks, as well as Pimco and other investors.

Despite such efforts, the banks involved in this deal remain stuck with more than £1bn in financing that they've yet to unload, showing the additional costs of M&A deals done in a market shunning risk.

Bloomberg