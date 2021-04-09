Banks in new bid to get permission for instant payment app

FOUR of the country’s main banks have made a second attempt to secure approval for an instant payments app that would compete with the likes of fintech Revolut.

In January the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) rejected a proposed joint venture between Allied Irish Banks, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC.

The CCPC said at the time it had been unable to determine whether the proposed transaction is a merger or acquisition within the meaning of section 16 of the 2002 Act.

Now the four banks have resubmitted an application to the competition body, under the name of Synch Payments.

They say they are forming a joint venture “for the purpose of implementing a new industry-wide mobile payment system service, Synch Payments DAC, has been re-notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission”.

A statement on the CCPC website sates: “Synch Payments DAC, a new joint venture company, will create a new industry wide open payment service in the State that can be used, subject to the joint venture licensing terms, by all financial institutions (including consortia of smaller financial institutions) that issue Euro-denominated IBANs to Irish customers.

“The founding shareholders of Synch Payments DAC are Allied Irish Banks P.L.C, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB P.L.C and KBC Bank Ireland.”

Ulster Bank, which is closing down here, is not part of the joint venture.

The move represents the first joint venture between the main banks here in more than 20 years.

The joint venture has had to be notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in case it infringes competition law.

The four banks are coming together to build an app-based instant payment system in a bid to stem the rapid loss of customers to digital disruptors such as Revolut and N26.

In January the competition body rejected the application pointing out that the notifying parties have not provided full details of the proposed transaction as required under section 18(3) of the 2002 Act.

The banks have selected Italian fintech giant Sia to provide the technology for the new app.

The four banks want to develop the new system to allow customers to make and receive instant payments from customers of their own bank or any other bank in Ireland.

The new system was said to be open to all banks and financial institutions here, a source close to the project said. This would include An Post and the credit unions.

They are reacting to the competition threat of Revolut.

Revolut claims to have more than 1.2 million customers in this country, with most of them attracted to the money app by its ease of use.

Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) isco-ordinating the joint venture instant payments plan on behalf of the banks.





