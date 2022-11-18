Banks and insurers warned to protect customers as economy sours

FSU officials are meeting Colm Kincaid who is director of consumer protection at the Central Bank

The Central Bank has written to the heads of all regulated firms setting out its expectations on how they treat consumers in the context of what it says is a changing landscape for consumers.

The so called Dear CEO Letter does not set out any new measures but will be seen as a warning shot that retail financial institutions actions may be judged more harshly in a period when more consumers are coming under financial strain.

The Central Bank said firms are expected to “play their part in supporting their customers”.

In some cases the measures outlined could make it harder to get a mortgage or other type loan.

The letter warns that firms providing or advising on credit should pay particular attention to their obligations to ensure that credit is affordable – including whether a borrower’s job or income is secure.

“Firms should pay particular attention to assessing not just the current circumstances of the consumer but how those circumstances could be impacted by the current economic outlook. In particular, firms should be able to identify consumers in vulnerable circumstances, including financial difficulty, and provide them with appropriate supports.”

Firms are required to take action and consider the risks to consumers as a result of the more challenging economic outlook, energy-driven inflation, rising interest rates and significantly higher consumer prices and business costs, the letter signed by Director of Consumer Protection, Colm Kincaid, says.

“It is important that financial services plays its part in supporting consumers to navigate this changing economic landscape. The letter we are publishing today highlights a number of areas to which firms should pay particular attention as they do so, in order to ensure that consumers’ best interests are protected at this time and recognising the multiple challenges consumers are facing,” he said.

In the letter warns that firms should have enough staff and training to engage with vulnerable or potentially vulnerable customers.

They should should use their data to identify potential groups of consumers that may benefit from early engagement, and carry out early and appropriate engagement campaigns with these consumers, it says.

Customers cancelling or reducing their insurance cover should be advised of the potential risks, it says.