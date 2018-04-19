Bankers' bonuses at bailed-out lenders back on the agenda

Any review is likely to also take in the notional €500,000 a year salary cap in place at rescued lenders.

Management and boards at AIB and Bank of Ireland have been pushing hard for looser pay rules - which are on the agenda for annual general meetings of both lenders' shareholders in the coming days.

The State's majority stake means Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has the final say on whether AIB can pay share based bonuses, and he is expected to veto that plan at the bank's AGM next Wednesday.