Bankers beware: case for scrapping pay caps still leaves a bitter taste

Richard Curran

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is moving to ease restrictions on both bank bonuses and executive pay caps. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is moving to ease restrictions on both bank bonuses and executive pay caps. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is moving to ease restrictions on both bank bonuses and executive pay caps. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is moving to ease restrictions on both bank bonuses and executive pay caps. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

There is a big problem at the heart of the debate about bankers’ pay and bonuses. There is a yawning gap between the logical and the moral arguments for keeping restrictions in place.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is moving to ease restrictions on both bank bonuses and executive pay caps on foot of recommendations from his department’s banking review.

