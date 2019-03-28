Bank of Ireland plans to bundle up €375m of mostly restructured mortgages linked to buy-to-let property investments for a so called securitisation in the latest move by a lender to cut its stock of soured loans.

Bank of Ireland to bundle up €375m of mortgages linked to buy-to-let investments in bid to cut soured loans

The bank has kicked off an investor roadshow to assess appetite for the deal and has mandated Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets and Morgan Stanley to arrange the process.

The portfolio has a gross value of €375m and the proposed transaction is expected to result in a reduction in the bank’s non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio from 6.3pc at 31 December 2018 to around 5.8pc. Along with other Irish banks, Bank of Ireland, is under pressure from regulators to cut its stock of bad loans to the euro area average, which is around 3.4pc and falling.

Bank of Ireland already has the lowest level of bad loans on its books of any Irish bank, and has avoided the large scale loan portfolio sales undertaken by rivals including AIB and Ulster Bank.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said the majority of the loans involved have been restructured and are performing in line with restructuring arrangements agreed.

Despite that, the mortgage loans are classified as non-performing in alignment with European Banking Authority (EBA) and European Central Bank (ECB) Regulatory Guidelines.

The securitisation proposed means the bank will continue to service the loans, existing restructuring terms will continue to be honoured by the lender, and customers will not have to take any action, the bank said.

“There will be no change to the protections currently afforded to customers under the relevant Central Bank of Ireland statutory codes of conduct, including the Consumer Protection Code,” the bank said.

“Furthermore, there is no transfer of servicing or legal title currently planned in respect of the portfolio and Bank of Ireland expects to continue to service these mortgage accounts. This means Bank of Ireland will remain the contact point for customers in all queries regarding their loan, as is the case today.”

Customers do not need to take any action but any borrower seeking more information can contact a dedicated customer phone line, the bank said.

Online Editors