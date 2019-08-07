Bank Of Ireland signals 2020 delay for Apple Pay

Bank Of Ireland may put the introduction of Apple Pay off until 2020.

Bank Of Ireland may put the introduction of Apple Pay off until 2020.

The company, which is currently undergoing a replacement of its IT systems, was due to launch Apple Pay and Google Pay this year.

However, while the bank is scheduling the launch of a reworked mobile app between October and December of this year, a spokesman told the Irish Independent that it may not coincide with the introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay by the bank.

“Phone payment isn’t part of the functionality for the new app coming later this year,” the spokesman said.

“This first version of the app is the foundation from which we will deliver enhanced customer experiences through regular updates. We do plan to integrate phone payments but we are not in a position to confirm timings at this point,” the spokesman said.

The admission will come as a blow to thousands of Bank Of Ireland customers who have been holding on for the ability to pay for items using Apple Pay and Google Pay. Bank Of Ireland is the only bank yet to introduce the modern payment system. After the bank’s latest financial results last week, chief executive Francesca McDonagh said that the company’s IT systems needed to be completely overhauled.

“In terms of our ongoing systems transformation, we recently completed the largest customer migration in the history of the bank, moving 2.1 million customers to a new platform for debit cards and ATM transactions,” said the bank spokesman. “This gives us and our customers more stable systems for hundreds of millions of transactions each year.”

The news comes as Apple has begun rolling out a virtual credit card with Goldman Sachs.

Online Editors