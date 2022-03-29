Bank of Ireland names insider Mark Spain as CFO as O’Grady exits

Bank of Ireland has named Mark Spain as Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, replacing Myles O’Grady who is leaving to take up the same post at Musgrave Group.

Mark Spain has been with the bank since 1998 in a number of increasingly senior roles. He initially joined the group as client advisory director in IBI Corporate Finance. He became Director of Group Investor Relations in 2013, followed by Director of Group Finance in 2016.

He has been Chief Strategy Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee since 2019 where he has led the delivery of initiatives including the successful bid for Davy and agreement to acquire the KBC Bank Ireland portfolios in 2021.

He will take over as CFO on March 31st. Meanwhile, Enda Johnson will take over become Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, having joined the bank in February from Virgin Money in the UK and before that AIB.

Bank of Ireland’s Group Chief Executive, Francesca McDonagh, said Mark Spain was taking up this role during a transformational period for the Bank of Ireland Group.

"He brings to the role his depth of understanding in relation to the group’s strategic and financial progress and targets, along with his significant experience in strategy development and delivery, transformation, and mergers and acquisitions.”

