Balancing becoming a partner at Deloitte, two young kids and five years of IVF

I have two young children but did five years of IUI and IVF treatments and when I look back I can acknowledge how hard it was. Though I was lucky to have good support at home and work.

There was a female partner in Deloitte who professionally would have been a big influence on me; she was the only colleague of mine aware at the time.

I remember one day I returned from an appointment and she could see it had not gone well and called me in to check if I was OK. This made a difference.

I ended up unofficially getting the support I needed as there is huge flexibility in how I work, but now everything has changed around IVF.

We have brought in new policies supporting people through different life events – like becoming a foster parent, surrogacy and for employees going through IVF.

I hope more companies put these policies in place. Someone came to me recently asking what they should do about sick leave and annual leave and it’s much easier now with official help there.

Our policies support men also. Women are better at talking to other women about how hard it can be going through fertility treatment but men need help too.

It was an incredibly tough time for me but strangely my work helped me so much. It kept me busy. People deal with things differently and for me work was an absorbing distraction.

Big family

I grew up in Donegal on a farm, the fourth eldest of 10.

I go to Donegal as often as I can. Dad is still farming – we have pigs, sheep and cows.

If I had not done accounting I would have worked the farm but it’s a vocation.

I worked with dad before college and you can only do it if you love it.

My mother was fantastic. At one stage she had six kids under eight and she always worked as a home economics teacher.

Falling into accounting

In 1998 I went to UCD to study commerce. I always liked maths and when I started accounting in college I enjoyed it, staying on at UCD to do a masters in accounting.

At Carndonagh Community School there were 460 pupils in my year so college was not a shock.

If I’m honest at UCD I did not know who the Big Four were. When the graduate milk rounds started I followed the crowd though my dad would be quizzing me on current affairs, getting me ready for interviews.

I got an offer from Arthur Andersen but declined as I liked the people I met in the two interviews at Deloitte.

I’ve always been in auditing and love working with such a variety of clients

People have always been the most important factor in my career. This was driven by my mum and dad; they asked me can you see yourself working with them?

This was nearly 20 years ago. I have been a partner for six years and must have had eight jobs, but with the same company.

I’ve always been in auditing and love working with such a variety of clients. I’ve been in New Zealand for three months, I’ve done two different client secondments.

People look at auditing and assume it’s just head down looking at numbers but it’s a lot wider; we get out to see what companies do and this gives me a great understanding of the world.

One of the funniest audits I did was on a stud farm. When they saw a woman arrive they were delighted to get to outline how it worked and were pretty disappointed when they found out I grew up on a farm.

Holding others to account

I have a big responsibility to shareholders. What I do is look at what other people are doing and challenge that.

There is a whole realm of regulatory and boring parts of my work that’s essential but mostly it’s so interesting, I enjoy it. I spend an awful amount of time with people, much more than the outside world would perceive.

I’ve a lot of responsibility day-to-day. The responsibility for my team, for the quality of the work, I’m very aware my signature is on it. I take things step by step.

My dad gave me a great piece of advice when I was younger – he said if it’s a problem today, stand back and consider if it will be important in a year.

Best of both worlds

I like being in the office as I get energy from other people.

Building out my team is important to me. I love seeing people achieve what they want and reaching milestones they are aiming at.

Mornings

I’m not a morning person and it takes a while to get going.

I drop my five-year-old to school and drive or Luas into work. I work very hard but I’m home for dinner and bedtime. I prioritise this and am lucky to have a lot of flexibility so I can do this.

If I have to visit a client I usually drive and can do my calls on the way into work. When I get into the office I have a scone and some tea.

Having too much to do gets me stressed and I find making a to-do list makes me feel I’m getting things done

If we have a big meeting I’ll check with female colleagues that our outfits won’t clash. This is ever since a few years back when a group of partners were pitching to a client. There were five of us – three men and two women – and we were all in navy suits and blue shirts. About three minutes into the meeting the client said, “sorry, I have to ask, is this a uniform?”

Having too much to do gets me stressed and I find making a to-do list makes me feel I’m getting things done.

I could not do without my fabulous childminder, and my husband picks up an awful lot. He is the one home by 5pm. Working from home, it’s great to be able to pick up my daughter from school and eat lunch at home.

Balance sheet of life

Sometimes I’m great at managing stress and sometimes I’m not. If I need an hour off I take it. As you get older you know when you need a break.

I’ve a pen and paper beside my bed and in the middle of the night I’ll wake thinking about the most innocuous things. Like have I moved my account from Ulster Bank or how I need to move school activities.

Before I had the kids I suffered from migraines. One benefit of pregnancy was they disappeared.

At Christmas we have a 10-day shutdown, which is wonderful, the idea of not having this always put me off going into industry.