Baker Tilly Ireland bought by Azets and eyes further expansion here

Irish accountancy and debt restructuring advisor Baker Tilly Ireland has been bought by Azets, an international audit, accounting, outsourcing, compliance and advisory group.

The Irish business, headed by Neil Hughes, will immediately rebrand as Azets Ireland. The buyer, which was created through a 2016 three way merger of f Visma BPO, Blick Rothenberg, and Baldwins operates across the Nordics region and the UK.

It is planning further expansion here; embarking on a recruitment drive and eyeing regional locations throughout Ireland in addition to its current Dublin and Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, offices.

As part of Azets Group, Azets Ireland will become a member of Allinial Global a member-based accountancy association with over 250 member firms worldwide.

Neil Hughes, CEO of Azets Ireland said the firm’s focus will remain on owner managed and entrepreneurial led businesses.

“The SME sector is neglected by the big six accountancy firms yet the needs and opportunities of those businesses are as valid as the needs of the multinational enterprise community. With the investment from Azets and the connection to this growing international services company, Azets Ireland is well positioned to advise our clients and to take advantage of the growth opportunities that this presents for our firm,” he said.

Chris Horne, Group CEO at Azets, describes Ireland as the ‘natural choice’ for international expansion, as the group accelerates its acquisitive growth strategy thanks to membership of the EU Single Market, strong commercial ties to the UK and transatlantic links.