Avolon signs deal for at least 100 VX4 electric air taxis with AirAsia

Brazilian airline Gol has already agreed to buy or lease up to 250 electric air taxis Avolon has on order

Dublin-based aircraft lessor Avolon has inked a deal with AirAsia that could see the carrier lease at least 100 electric air taxis from the Irish group.

Avolon, via its Avolon-e unit, will also partner with AirAsia to commercialise zero-emissions electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and develop an urban air mobility platform in southeast Asia.

It’s the latest deal signed by Avolon for the VX4 air taxi, which is set to enter commercial service in the middle of this decade.

The VX4 has been developed by UK firm Vertical Aerospace, which was founded by Belfast-born entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick

The aircraft can carry four passengers and a pilot. It’s expected to have a range of close to 200km and to travel at speeds of up to 320kmh, with zero operating emissions.

Avolon is a shareholder in Vertical, which floated on the New York Stock Exchange last December.

Last month, Avolon chief executive Dómhnal Slattery was named non-executive chairman of Vertical.

In 2021, Avolon ordered up to 500 of the VX4 electric air taxis from Vertical, valued at about $2bn (€1.8bn).

Up to 90pc of that order has now been placed with airlines.

AirAsia was co-founded by Tony Fernandes, who has also invested in property in Ireland.

“In the VX4, we have identified what we believe will be the eVTOL aircraft of choice and we are thrilled to be the launch airline for the aircraft in southeast Asia,” said Mr Fernandes.

The deal signed with Avolon is a non-binding memorandum of understanding.

Last September, Avolon signed a $1bn agreement with Brazil carrier Gol. It saw the carrier agree to buy or lease up to 250 electric air taxis Avolon has on order.

In October, Avolon created a joint venture with Japan Airlines to commercialise electric air taxis in the Japanese market.

Avolon returned to profit last year, posting net income of $47m, compared to a $37m loss the year before.

Mr Slattery said the airline sector has “passed an inflection point” on the road to recovery on the heels of the Covid pandemic.

Avolon said it generated $895m in net cash last year and had $6.3bn in total liquidity at the end of 2021.