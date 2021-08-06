Avolon executive among backers of McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines

Conor McCarthy (left), founder and CEO of Emerald Airlines and Aer Lingus chief strategy and planning officer, Reid Moody (right), at the signing of the 10-year franchise agreement this week.

JOHN Higgins, the chief commercial officer of aircraft leasing giant Avolon, has invested €2m in Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines start-up that has just finalised a 10-year agreement to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service.

A new filing at the Companies Registration Office reveal that Mr Higgins is one of the biggest investors in Mr McCarthy’s new airline, having spent €500,000 to acquire ordinary shares in the business and €1.5m for cumulative redeemable preference shares.

Avolon, one of the world’s biggest aircraft leasing companies, announced last week that Mr Higgins is set to retire from the company in October. Its chief operating officer, Tom Ashe, is also retiring.

Mr Higgins’ investment in the carrier is the second largest after Mr McCarthy himself. The entrepreneur has invested €4m in his Emerald Airlines venture.

The Emerald Airlines filing shows that the carrier has raised a total of €8.3m directly from investors. However, it’s also understood that one of Mr McCarthy’s businesses has loaned Emerald an additional €2m, bringing the total to €10.3m.

Emerald Airlines is also believed to be finalising a €6m debt facility.

The carrier’s backers also include former senior Airbus executive, Christopher Buckley, who’s based in Toulouse. He has invested €400,000.

Airbus was a founding investor in Mr McCarthy’s successful Dublin Aerospace aircraft maintenance business.

Other investors in Emerald Airlines include the former chief executive of aircraft consultancy firm Santos Dumont, Cathal Kilmartin, who has invested €100,000 in the carrier.

David Bolger and a related retirement vehicle have invested a total of €165,000 in Emerald. Mr Bolger is a director with XS Insurance Direct in Dublin.

Delta Partners founder Frank Kenny has also backed Emerald, investing €400,000. He is also a director of Dublin Aerospace.

Some of the Emerald Airlines investors were also original backers of Dublin Aerospace.

Another Dublin Aerospace director, Brian Hayden, has invested €100,000 in Emerald alongside his wife. Mr Hayden is also the chairman of Santos Dumont and is the former chairman and executive vice president, technical, at Gecas.

Seasoned Dublin-based aircraft leasing executive Jane O’Callaghan has also backed Emerald. She has invested €100,000. Ms O’Callaghan is currently the chief commercial officer of AMCK Aviation.

Emerald Airlines finalised its 10-year agreement with Aer Lingus just this week.

The Aer Lingus Regional service had been operated by Dublin-based Stobart Air, which collapsed in June.

The contract is set to start on January 1, 2023. However, due to Stobart Air’s collapse, Aer Lingus said it will “work closely” with Emerald Airlines to evaluate options for a possible earlier contract start date.

The Irish Independent first revealed last November that Mr McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines had been named preferred bidder to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service.

Mr McCarthy said this week that Emerald Airlines has “ambitious plans” to grow and develop its partnership with Aer Lingus in coming years.

By the end of next year, Emerald expects to have 14 aircraft in service and about 400 staff. It already has about 40 staff members hired for its headquarters at Dublin Airport.