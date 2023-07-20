Avolon chief says China is too important to leave and tips India for growth

Aircraft lessor Avolon has reassessed political risks across all markets but has not shifted assets out of anywhere bar Russia, since the invasion of Ukraine last year, CEO Andy Cronin said.

Avolon is one of around a dozen Irish aircraft lessors that lost planes as a result of the Russian invasion and subsequent sanctions regime.

The exposure to Russia was manageable at just 1.6pc of Avolon’s portfolio and redress from insurers is being pursued, CEO Andy Cronin told the Irish Independent.

The shock fall-out from the Russian invasion has prompted fears particularly in the US that the economic hit could be repeated on an even bigger scale in the event of a Chinese escalation of tensions over Taiwan, whose status mainland China has long disputed.

However, the situation in Russia has prompted a wider assessment that is still ongoing, he said.

China is too important to Avolon to leave, Andy Cronin said.

"Everyone is reassessing political risk,” Andy Cronin said, but that has not led to any rotation of assets.

“There has been no major shift in our approach to any jurisdiction,” he said.

"China is around 10pc of the portfolio, low relative to peers, and we will continue to do business in China. It is simply too big to completely ignore,” he said.

Avolon’s approach to managing political risk is to diversification, ensuring the overall business is not overexposed to any country, airline or market segment, he said.

In terms of increasing exposure over the longer term he highlighted India despite issues with its current legal framework for lessors.

“We see opportunity for growth in India in the medium term, based on demographics and not withstanding some short term legal framework issues,” he said.

That is being played out in the current bankruptcy of Indian airline Go First which has seen foreign lessors blocked from reclaiming planes caught up in the process.

Meanwhile, with aviation demand surging back after the pandemic Avolon itself posted a 14pc year-on-year rise in second quarter lease revenue to $613m.

The sector has emerged in more robust shape after the pandemic than many investors and ratings agencies had anticipated, Cronin said.

Fitch Ratings revised its outlook for Avolon’s already investment grade BBB- rating to positive last month, he noted.

That’s important in picking its way through the current unclear interest rate environment, he said.

Meanwhile, access to aircraft amid the surge in demand is a challenge across the sector.

Manufacturers are stabilising production runs but problems remain in the supply chain.

Avolon committed last month to buy 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft, and is in advanced talks on placing some of the new Airbus planes.

It also has 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes on order.