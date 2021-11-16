Australian ‘super’ pension backs deal for 700 apartments in Dublin docks

An artist's impression of the planned Castleforbes scheme in Dublin's docklands

A MAJOR Australian pension fund has teamed up with Nuveen Real Estate to bankroll the development of a €440m build-to-rent scheme in Dublin’s docklands with 702 apartments.

It will be one of the biggest so-called cuckoo schemes to be built in Ireland and feed into a booming rental market that is currently pricing many people out of their homes and unable to secure long-term affordable accommodation.

Stock market-listed Irish home builder Glenveagh sold the 4.6-acre site, called Castleforbes, for almost €79m last August to pan-European real estate company Eagle Street Partners. The site has full planning permission for a 219-bedroom hotel, office space and the 702 apartments.

Eagle Street was founded by two ex-Glenveagh executives, Justin Bickle and Shane Scully.

Read More

Nuveen has now acquired the site in a joint venture with Eagle Street Partners and HESTA, the Health Employees Superannuation Trust Australia. HESTA has more than 900,000 members and manages more than $66bn (€58bn) in assets around the world.

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers in the world with $139bn (€122bn) of assets under management.

The Castleforbes project is expected to be complete by 2024. It will feature build-to-rent apartments, social and affordable housing as well as a new community space. Eagle Street Partners will manage the asset.

“The opportunity to work with Nuveen, one of the world’s largest and most storied real estate investors, and HESTA, one of Australia’s leading superannuation funds, is testament to the importance of Dublin as one of Europe’s premier gateway cities,” said Mr Bickle, who is executive chairman and chief investment officer at Eagle Street.

Sonya Sawtell-Rickson, the chief investment officer at HESTA, said she expects the deal to deliver strong long-term returns” for the fund’s members.

“HESTA is focused on delivering outstanding investment performance for members while having a positive impact that contributes to fairer and healthier communities,” she insisted. “Housing is a key theme for HESTA in this regard. We’re excited that the development project will create jobs and economic activity, as well as improved social outcomes by increasing the supply of affordable housing.”

Ireland remains in the grip of a housing crisis that shows no signs of abating. It has made prime areas such as Dublin city centre all but unaffordable for the vast majority of ordinary workers.

The Central Statistics Office reported this week that home prices across the country soared 12.5pc in September and were 11.5pc higher in Dublin as a severe lack of available housing stock underpinned the surge.

The Irish Independent reported yesterday that higher incomes for people working in multinational firms is one of the main factors pushing up property prices.

There’s been major criticism of build-to-rent schemes and cuckoo funds in recent years.

Earlier this year, it was reported that in some high-end developments, including some in Dublin’s docklands, up to 50pc of new apartment blocks were being left vacant by developers despite a shortage of accommodation. The hoarding has helped to drive up rental costs.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said during the summer that he was liaising with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to develop a system to prevent such hoarding.