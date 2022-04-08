Aughinish plant likely to fall outside scope of new oligarch sanctions

Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina plant will fall outside the scope of the European Union’s latest round of sanctions on Russia even if one of its major owners, billionaire Oleg Deripaska, is included on a forthcoming list of embargoed individuals, the Irish Independent understands.

Today the EU announced its fifth package of sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It includes a ban on Russian coal and would ban most Russian trucks and ships from entering the EU.

It also includes companies whose products or technology have played a role in the invasion, key oligarchs and businesspeople, high-ranking Kremlin officials, and proponents of disinformation and information manipulation,

The EU had been discussing whether to sanction Mr Deripaska, a wealthy Russian aluminium tycoon, along with several other key business figures, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Mr Deripaska, who has been under US sanctions since 2018, is the biggest shareholder in EN+, an industrial conglomerate that includes a major arms provider to Russia’s military, as well as significant stake in Rusal, the owner of the Aughinish facility.

This has raised the prospect that Rusal, and its Aughinish plant here, could also be included in any sanctions directed at Mr Deripaska.

However, Government officials have indicated that even if Mr Deripaska is on the EU’s list, which could be published Friday, his companies might escape penalties as EU sanctions thus far do not affect minority shareholdings.

The Russian billionaire has a 44.95pc shareholding in EN+, which in turn owns a majority stake in Rusal, meaning that his beneficial interest in the company that controls the Aughinish plant falls below the sanctions threshold.

Aughinish is a big employer in Limerick and, as the largest refinery of its kind in Europe, is a major link in the supply chain for aluminium, an industrial mainstay.

On Wednesday, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the Government was aware of the importance of Rusal’s huge Limerick plant, which employs around 400 people and supplies a third of the EU’s alumina.

On Thursday night the chair of Rusal called for “severe punishment” for the perpetrators of the suspected murders of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, putting the company on a potential collision course with the Kremlin.

In a statement published on Rusal’s own website, Dutch chair Bernard Zonneveld called for an “objective and impartial investigation” into alleged war crimes committed in Bucha, near Kyiv, while the town was under Russian control. Evidence of atrocities were uncovered as Ukrainian forces drove the occupiers out of the area in recent days.

"Reports from the Ukrainian city of Bucha shocked us. We believe that this crime should be thoroughly investigated. We support an objective and impartial investigation of this crime and call for severe punishment for the perpetrators. No matter how hard it may seem in the context of ongoing information war,” Mr Zonneveld said.

Mr Zonneveld stopped short of condemning the Russian President Vladimir Putin or the invasion of Ukraine itself, but he went much further than other major Russian corporations in calling for punishment of those found guilty of crimes.

Rusal has warned previously of supply, financing and profit risks to its business as a result of the war in Ukraine.