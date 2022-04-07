Aughinish owner calls for war crimes investigation in Bucha

The chairman of the Russian owner of the Aughinish Alumina plant has called for “severe punishment” for the perpetrators of the suspected murders of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, putting it on a potential collision course with the Kremlin.

In a statement published on Rusal’s own website and written by its Dutch chairman, Bernard Zonneveld, he called for an “objective and impartial investigation” into alleged war crimes committed while Bucha, outside Kyiv, was under Russian control and uncovered as Ukrainian forces drove the occupiers out of the area in recent days.

"Reports from the Ukrainian city of Bucha shocked us. We believe that this crime should be thoroughly investigated. We support an objective and impartial investigation of this crime and call for severe punishment for the perpetrators. No matter how hard it may seem in the context of ongoing information war,” Bernard Zonneveld said.

The statement was issued amid reports that Rusal’s biggest shareholder Oleg Deripaska may be added to the European Union’s list of Russian oligarchs and politicians subject to sanctions in the coming days.

That has raised the prospect that Rusal, and its Aughinish plant here, could also be affected, although that's not automatic and even if Mr Deripaska were to be sanctioned Rusal might not be captured by the move. That's because the Russian billionaire has a minority 44.95pc shareholding in EN+, which in turn owns a majority stake in Rusal.

Rusal has warned previously of supply, financing and profit risks to its business as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Australia has banned exports of bauxite ore and alumina – the main ingredients in aluminium production – to Russia and Rio Tinto has stepped in to take over Rusal’s share of a joint venture there.

In his statement Bernard Zonneveld stopped short of condemning the Russian President Vladimir Putin or the invasion of Ukraine itself, but he went much further than other major Russian corporations in calling for punishment of those found guilty of crimes.

"Despite the brutality of the current events in Ukraine in themselves, such incidents make this terrible tragedy all the more traumatic. We all wish an early end to this fratricidal conflict, which destroys lives, families and entire cities.

And we want those responsible for such crimes to be punished appropriately.”

Aughinish is a big employer in Limerick and as the largest refinery of its kind in European is a major link in the supply chain for aluminium, an industrial mainstay.

On Wednesday, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe declined to comment when asked whether Oleg Deripaska might be added to the EU sanctions list, but did say the Government was very aware of the importance of Rusal’s huge Limerick plant, which employs around 400 people and supplies a third of the EU’s alumina.

European Union leaders have been at pains to stress their strong view that increasingly robust sanctions against people and businesses linked to the Russian leadership must hurt Russia more than they harm the EU economy.

“We are very much aware of the exceptional importance of Aughinish both to the local economy, to our own economic and indeed its role as a strategic supplier to the European Union and myself, the Tánaiste, the Taoiseach and Minister (Michael) McGrath are aware of that importance and have indicated the support that we have for that investment and the jobs that are there,” he told reporters.

He said he had met with management of Aughinish on a number of occasions including recently.