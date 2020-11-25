Aryzta’s biggest shareholder tells board it will not accept Elliott offer

Demand: Elliott has reportedly said it won’t insist on its previous requirement that Kevin Toland remain as chief executive of Aryzta. Photo: Mark Condren

Aryzta's biggest shareholder has rejected a bid for the troubled baking giant from US hedge fund Elliott.

Elliott has offered to buy the Swiss-Irish food group for CHF0.80 per share in a deal that would value the company at around €734m.

In a letter to the board of Aryzta which was seen by the Irish Independent, Ayzta’s biggest shareholder Cobas Asset Management – which helped oust Aryzta’s former management – said the offer “significantly undervalues the company”.

“Cobas AM has no intention, whatsoever, to tender its shares at such a price,” the letter said in response to the emergence of bid plans from the US activist shareholder.

Cobas, which owns almost 10pc of Aryzta, added that it is urging the board of Aryzta to continue to be impartial and “not assist Elliott Advisors with their financing arrangements”.

The investors say they expect the board of Aryzta to continue the mandate to “deleverage and simplify the company”.

Since last Thursday Aryzta’s share price has increased by 15pc as news of a possible bid for the company boosted its value.

Aryzta yesterday appointed Marcus Opitz as chief restructuring officer with responsibility for the company’s disposal strategy.

It has also appointed Armin Bieri as chief transformation officer to lead the “strategic reorientation” of its core markets and businesses.

Aryzta chair and interim CEO, Urs Jordi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Marcus and Armin to their new roles. Together with Jonathan Solesbury, who was recently appointed as interim CFO, they will help deliver change and improvement across the business.”

"I reiterate my belief that Aryzta has strong development potential, and we have the resources and ability to win with a focused business model of core markets and businesses, a simplified organization, and empowered local teams,” Mr Jordi added.

Aryzta has also released the agenda for its AGM, due to be held on December 15.

Among the items on the agenda is the annual report for 2020, the election and re-elections of board members, and the remuneration of the board and executive management.

Meanwhile, Elliott has said it won’t insist on its previous requirement that Kevin Toland remain as chief executive of Aryzta, sources close to the situation have told the Irish Independent.

Elliott thinks it can have a firm offer for Aryzta on the table in time to be put to a shareholder vote on December 15, the Irish Independent understands.

Elliott could make a binding offer for the company comfortably ahead of that time, people close to the situation have said. This is something sources close to Aryzta have rejected, as it would require a separate extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and time to consider any offer.

Refinancing arrangements for Aryzta’s existing debt are at “a very advanced stage”, Elliott said earlier this week.

Despite outspoken opposition from Aryzta’s new leadership, Elliott has indicated it will not launch a hostile offer for the company that would mean seeking to win over shareholders without board support.

A hostile bid would trigger banking covenants on loans because of the need to keep lenders onside.

“We require the board of directors’ recommendation of our potential offer and the company’s support to finalise our refinancing arrangements,” Elliott said on Monday.

