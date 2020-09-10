Aryzta shareholders say bid doesn't change need for EGM

Aryzta shareholders agitating for a radical board shake up say an emergency general meeting (EGM) should go ahead next week despite a takeover bid.

Aryzta confirmed on Thursday that the company is in advanced talks with US hedge fund Elliott about a potential public tender offer for the entire company

Shareholders led by Swiss investor Veraison have been demanding a replacement of board members at Aryzta including chairman Gary McGann throughout the summer. Mr McGann said over the summer he would stand down if a deal had not been struck by the time of the EGM on September 16th.

In a statement on Thursday the Veraison group said it took note of the talks with Elliott but said it expects the EGM to go ahead next week, where it has nominated a number of new directors including an alternative chairman Urs Jordi.

The Veraison led shareholders said it will be the duty of the board that emerges from the EGM to examine takeover offers and to evaluate the best alternatives for the company and all its shareholders.

