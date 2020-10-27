Aryzta sets date for AGM as it continues to explore options

Troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on December 15.

The AGM had originally been scheduled for next month, however it was postponed in order to allow the board of the company “further time to evaluate the available range of strategic and financial options”.

The announcement comes after talks between Aryzta and US hedge fund Elliot concluded over the weekend without a binding offer. Aryzta said it would now move on to "select the optimum option to bring the company forward sustainably".

A partial sale of the business is among the options for the group.

“We would expect plans for a disposal of the North and South American business approaching an amount as specified by the new chairman (and the activist shareholders) this summer – that is €600m,” said Andreas von Arx, analyst at Swiss broker Baader Helvea, in a note.

Such a move would allow the company to further reduce its debt and provide funding for “a further transformation round”, he added.

It would also free up Aryzta to focus on its European operations.

“Such a business should deliver mid-term attractive returns and cash flows for shareholders,” Mr von Arx said.

The Irish Independent reported last week that Aryzta had been approached by at least 10 different parties interested in buying parts of the business.

Earlier this month, newly appointed Aryzta chairman Urs Jordi said the company would explore "all strategic options available" to the group. He added that the firm's management will continue to look at "all unsolicited expressions of interest received".

On a call with analysts on October 6, Mr Jordi said that Aryzta had established a special sub-committee to deal with the unsolicited offers it was receiving.

Aryzta has endured many years of underperformance after a failed acquisitions strategy undermined shareholder confidence in the group.

The company has been badly hit by the temporary closures of restaurants and cafes as governments shut down sections of the economy to limit the spread of Covid-19.

In the 12 months to August 1, the food group reported a 13pc fall in total revenue to €2.9bn while underlying earnings decreased by 33pc year-on-year on a like-for-like basis to €260m.

Shares in the company were down almost 13pc in afternoon trading yesterday.

Online Editors