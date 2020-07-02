Aryzta needs to sell at least €600m worth of assets to cut debt to more manageable levels - activist shareholders

Cuisine de France owner Aryzta needs to sell at least €600m worth of assets in order to cut its debt to more manageable levels, activist shareholders have insisted.

In a scathing assessment this morning of the Swiss-Irish group's performance in the past few years, the shareholders – Switzerland’s Veraison and Spain’s Cobas - claimed the group has failed to deliver on promises.

They also revealed that they now own more than 20pc of Aryzta’s shares between them, up from 17.8pc.

They also claimed the bakery group – whose customers include McDonald’s, Subway, Walmart, Dunnes Stores and Lidl - has not even sought to interview three board candidates proposed by the investors, or sought other information regarding them, despite an extraordinary general meeting due to take place next month where the activists will attempt to have the candidates elected to the Aryzta board.

The activists are also plotting to oust Aryzta chairman Gary McGann and four other board members. While the shareholders said they plan to remove Kevin Toland from the board, they would retain him as chief executive. However, it’s believed they would also be open to Mr Toland remaining on the board.

During a presentation this morning, Veraison chief executive Andreas Weigelt said Aryzta needs to do more to cut debt. The shareholders propose that a fresh look at Aryzta’s options will be undertaken if their candidates are elected once they have better visibility on the nuts and bolts of the baking group’s operations, including its granular financial performance.

Investment bank Rothschild is already undertaking a separate strategic review of Aryzta on behalf of the baked goods giant.

Mr Weigelt said he’s “fully aligned” with what Kevin Toland said in late 2018 that the group’s net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) ratio needs to be between 2.5 and 3 times.

Mr Weigelt said for the first half of this financial year, Aryzta’s net debt – including €906m of so-called hybrid debt – totals €1.47bn, giving it a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.3 times.

He insisted that even taking Aryzta’s EBITDA last year, before Covid hit, Aryzta’s net debt to EBITDA would still be at a ratio of five times.

“If your debt level is higher [than 2.5 to 3 times], you are constantly focused on delivering liquidity,” he said. “You don’t have the flexibility, you don’t have the room for manoeuvre that you need to really develop the business further.”

“Total debt would have to be reduced by €600m,” he added. “If we look at the amount of cash Aryzta generated over the past few years, there has not been a positive cash generation in the last two years to repay debt. On average, over the last five years, it has been limited to €80m. So it becomes very clear that also before corona hit, it was never possible to bring the financial leverage back to a normal basis with the cash generation that Aryzta achieved.”

The shareholders and their board candidates have insisted that they won’t undertake a fire-sale of Aryzta assets. Aryzta generated revenue of just under €3.4bn in its last financial year.

Aryzta has been asked for comment.

Online Editors