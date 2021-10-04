Aryzta narrows loss to €236m and says business is ‘transformed’

SWISS-IRISH baked goods firm Aryzta made a near €236m loss in its last financial year, but chairman and interim CEO Urs Jordi says it is beginning its new financial period “with growing confidence” and that its business strategy has been “completely transformed”.

The loss is less than a quarter of the more than €1bn it lost in the previous financial year. Aryzta has been beset with financial, ownership and boardroom turmoil over the past four years.

It makes products for companies such as McDonald’s, Subway and Lidl.

It said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations were €173.4m in the 12 months to the end of July. That was a 7.9pc decline compared to the previous financial year.

Total revenue from continuing operations fell 8.6pc to €1.5bn compared to the 2020 financial year. Organic revenue declined 6.4pc. Disposals reduced revenue by 0.9pc and currency had a negative impact of 1.3pc, according to Aryzta.

“Covid-19 had a material impact on the performance of the group in all channels and geographies, particularly in our foodservice and to a lesser extent, QSR [Quick Service Retail] channels,” said Aryzta this morning. QSR includes chains such as McDonald’s.

The company added that its retail channel proved resilient during the financial year.

“Aryzta responded rapidly to the changed consumer environment through closely supporting its customers and efficiently calibrating its operational needs,” it said. “This resulted in an improved sequential performance as the year progressed, with positive growth returning to all channels by the final quarter of the year.”

Aryzta exited the North America market this year, selling the business for $850m to an affiliate of US private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg.

It said today that the disposal is now in its final stages.

“It will be completed ahead of expectations in both time and level of proceeds,” said Aryzta. “This is reflected in a significant reduction of senior lender debt levels and the successful conclusion of a five-year refinancing agreement with lenders.”

It added that the group’s disposal programme, combined with an improved business performance, is enabling Aryzta to progress to a more sustainable capital position.

Aryzta was battered by a boardroom battle last year that saw activist shareholders successfully install their own nominee, Urs Jordi, as chairman.

The bust-up saw Irish businessman Gary McGann step down as chairman, while former Glanbia senior executive and ex-DAA boss Kevin Toland suddenly resigned last November as CEO.

Mr Jordi said today that organic growth has returned to Aryzta “after years of decline”, and that the positive trend should be sustained in the current financial year.

“Excessive costs of a global cost structure have been removed and local management is now empowered under our multi-local business strategy, which has greatly benefited confidence and morale,” he insisted.

Aryzta also warned that the bakery industry is experiencing significant inflation in raw materials, logistics, labour and services costs.

“Significant pricing is required in the coming periods where contracts are renewed or new successful tenders are won to reflect inflation trends,” it added.