Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland details how coronavirus pandemic has impacted the group

Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland has refused to be drawn on what the potential outcomes of a strategic review of the global baking giant’s business being undertaken by investment bank Rothschild will be.

“Clearly we had a strategy that was in mid-execution,” Mr Toland told analysts this morning and the company released third quarter revenue figures and detailed how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the group.

Aryzta owns brands such as Cusine de France and Otis Spunkmeyer, while its customers include McDonald’s and Subway.

“We were on track with five out of six of our key components of that strategy. North America was a work in progress and still had some way to go, but Europe, rest of world was performing well,” added Mr Toland. “Our reduction in the balance sheet ratios was on track and our disposal programme was 85pc or thereabouts advanced.”

Read More

“The reason we’re doing it now is, like any company, at a time like this, with the challenges that Covid has presented, in combination with what could be a range of scenarios in the future… any sensible company thoroughly assess all of that and say, what does it mean and how are we positioned and what is the right pathway going forward to maximise value for all of our stakeholders and shareholders,” he added.

Shares in Aryzta soared as much as 17pc this morning in Zurich as the Swiss-Irish company released its update. Investors took some comfort from its liquidity position, while Mr Toland said there are also some “green shoots” in its business categories.

Aryzta said this morning that its third quarter organic revenue slumped 21.5pc year-on-year as the pandemic struck, with overall revenues falling 24pc to €644.2m. Trading had been in line with expectations until March 15 and then suffered badly as lockdowns and business closures occurred across the globe.

Mr Toland said the company had acted quickly in the face of the crisis, adjusting its operations and finances to reflect the new working environment. It has secured waivers on covenant tests that give it breathing space until next summer.

“It’s very clear that we have shown that even when we have a crisis running like this one, we can generate and keep the cash in the house as we need to,” said Aryzta chief financial officer Frederic Pflanz.

“One naturally cannot run a company 24 or 36 months on a crisis basis,” he added. “But I do believe that one can run a company the way we’re doing it, if we keep quiet and calm and do it well, for quite some months.”

Mr Toland also refused to elaborate on activists investors’ calls for an extraordinary general meeting, at which they want to oust four board members including chairman Gary McGann. Aryzta issued a statement yesterday evening saying it plans to hold the EGM requested by activist shareholders Veraison and Cobas in August.

“Clearly, whilst I’m a member of the board, the board issued a statement last night in terms of the call for the EGM,” he said. “We engage constructively and proactively with all of our shareholders, new or old, and we treat them all the same. They’re all welcome. We appreciate their interest in this company and we appreciate the opportunity to tell them what we’re doing, how we’re doing and to listen to the views and concerns and we will continue to do that and are doing that on an on-going basis.”

Veraison and Cobas control 17.8pc of Aryzta.

Last year, the company reported revenue of €3.3bn and underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €308m.

Quick service restaurants accounted for 29pc of revenue, large retailers 33pc and other food service customers 28pc. Convenience stores contributed just 10pc. Its top 20 customers contributed 53pc of revenue.