Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland details how coronavirus pandemic has impacted the group

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland has refused to be drawn on what the potential outcomes of a strategic review of the global baking giant’s business being undertaken by investment bank Rothschild will be.

Clearly we had a strategy that was in mid-execution,” Mr Toland told analysts this morning and the company released third quarter revenue figures and detailed how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the group.

Aryzta owns brands such as Cusine de France and Otis Spunkmeyer, while its customers include McDonald’s and Subway.

