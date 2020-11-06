Aryzta board agrees to activist proposal to overhaul directors

The board of Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta has thrown its weight behind proposals by activist investors and agreed to a massive turnover of its membership.

The company announced this morning that the board would not be proposing five of its current members for re-election at the AGM later this month: Mike Andres, Greg Flack, Jim Leighton, Tim Lodge and Alejandro Legard Zaragueta. It also announced that Armin Bieri would be stepping down for private reasons with immediate effect.

Major shareholders Cobas Asset Management and Lodbrok Capital had proposed on Tuesday not to re-elect the first four. Lodbrok, however, had proposed the re-election of Zaragueta, along with chairman Urs Jordi and directors Mr Bieri, Heiner Kamps and Luisa Delgado.

Additionally, Lodbrok proposed the election of two new board members, Gordon Hardie and Joerg Riboni.

The changes, if agreed by a majority of shareholders, would result in an almost complete turnover of the board in 2020, with the exception of Ms Delgado - the board's only woman.

The proposals would also completely clear out the American contingent of directors at Aryzta and sever the company's board-level relationship through Mr Andres with McDonald's - one of its biggest customers.

Aryzta is currently entertaining offers for parts of its business from more than 10 potential buyers. It is understood that the company's underperforming US assets are being considered for disposal. Talks between Aryzta and hedge fund group Elliott for the sale of the whole business ended last month without agreement.

Mr Hardie is the former CEO and president of Bunge Foods, a New York based ingredients company with $50bn in revenue. He currently sits on the board of Greencore, the convenience foods producers. If elected, Mr Hardie would be the only Irish director for Aryzta, a company that originated in the IAWS co-op.

Mr Riboni is the chair of Swiss industrial firm Rothorn Group. He is the former CFO of milk producer Emmi Group.

Aryzta's EGM in September resulted in the ouster from the board of then-chair Gary McGann, CEO Kevin Toland and other long-time directors. The heave was the culmination of a months-long campaign by activist investors - led by Cobas and Switzerland's Veraison - for control of the business.

























Online Editors