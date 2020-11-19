Aryzta announce that Kevin Toland will cease role as CEO with immediate effect

Aryzta is best known for its Cuisine de France brand in Ireland

ARYZTA has announced that Kevin Toland will cease his role as CEO effective today.

Swiss executive Urs Jordi, appointed as chairman in September after a bitter shareholder war, will take over as interim CEO.

The writing has been on the wall for the last senior Irish figure at the company since the campaign led by activist investors - Switzerland's Veraison and Spain's Cobas – to unseat a swathe of the Aryzta board including Kevin Toland culminated at an emergency general meeting in September.

Just over 62pc of shareholders voted in favour of the CEO’s removal from the board at the meeting, though he was retained as CEO.

The then Aryzta chairman Gary McGann brought in Kevin Toland in 2017 as new chief executive following the earlier departure of Owen Killian, in a bid to steady what was already a badly rocking ship. At the time Toland was chief executive at airports operator, DAA., he’d previously been a senior executive at Glanbia in the United States.

While Aryzta has been through a grueling three years, Toland's pay package of €4.5m last year, including a €961,000 base salary, was multiples of what he’d been earning at DAA where pay was subject to the post-bailout public sector pay caps.

Aryzta’s board has also appointed Jonathan Solesbury as interim CFO, ahead of the expected departure of Frederic Pflanz on November 30. He was previously group CFO of C&C, which he recently retired from. He will advise Aryzta pending the appointment of a permanent CFO.

Independent non executive director Luisa Delgado, thanked Mr Toland for his efforts with the company.

Commenting on the latest changes Urs Jordi said the new leadership is focused on change.

“Our immediate task is to deliver change and improvement across the business to

regain the confidence of all our stakeholders. We will do this with speed and determination,

pursuing ARYZTA’s mission to serve inspiration through a broad range of differentiated high quality bakery products..”





Indo Business