Arnotts and Brown Thomas to partially reopen next week as restrictions ease

The post lockdown retail fightback for custom has begun.

The Brown Thomas Arnotts Group have announced they are to open earlier than expected with 'small format' stores opening for business next week in their stores around the country.

Department stores were not expected to open until the start of phase three on June 29 while smaller retail outlets can reopen under the Government's guidelines for phase two starting next Monday, June 8.

In a new strategy revealed yesterday, the Brown Thomas Arnotts group announced that under phase two of the guidelines they will be opening 'small format' individual stores

The plan involves dividing up their normal ground floor spaces and opening the beauty hall and the accessory hall as individual small shops with their own direct access onto the street.



Brown Thomas Dublin will open first on Wednesday June 10 with a total of five small stores including beauty, accessories and MAC cosmetics as well as the two high end designer boutiques, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

The stores will be accessed separately from Grafton Street and Wicklow Street. There will be no connectivity between the separate stores and no access to women's and and men's fashions on other floors.

The following day, Arnotts on Henry Street will open three separate small stores, offering menswear as well as beauty and accessories. The stores will be accessed from separate entrances off Henry Street, Liffey Street and Abbey Street.

June 12 sees retail openings around the country with Brown Thomas regional stores in Cork, Limerick and Galway opening with small units on the ground floor of their stores, including sunglasses and fashions as well as beauty and accessories. June 29 will see the entire stores in the group opening.

A spokesperson for Brown Thomas Arnotts said “we look forward to welcoming our customers back to our stores where they can expect a safe and wonderful shopping experience”.

In a statement, the company said "the safety and wellbeing of our team members and our customers are our top priority and all store openings will adhere to both the government guidelines set out for opening of small stores and all the necessary safety, social distancing measures and team training as outlined by the HSE and NSAI which will be implemented in all our stores prior to opening.

The statement said they would “remain in regular contact with the relevant departments to guide these standards.”

Online Editors