Ardagh Group parent cuts borrowing costs with a $2.2bn refinancing

Irish-owned global packaging giant Ardagh Group's parent has cut its borrowing costs sharply and pushed out debt maturities with a $2.2bn refinancing.

The holding company level debt package includes €1bn of new senior secured toggle notes due in 2027, at a coupon of 5pc and $1.13bn of Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2027, at a coupon of 6.5pc.

The new package replaces debt that had carried interest rates of up to 8.75pc that would have fallen due in 2023.

The chairman and CEO of Ardagh Group Paul Coulson said “we are very pleased with the support we have received in this latest offering, in which we have reduced the average interest rate on debt at ARD Finance, our holding company, from approximately 7.2pc to 5.8pc”.

