Ardagh cuts annual interest bill by $45m after refinancing $1.8bn of bond debt

Irish headquartered packaging giant Ardagh will cut its annual interest bill by $45m after refinancing $1.8bn of bond debt.

Combined with debt reduction using the $2.5bn proceeds of Ardagh’s separate deal this month with Exal Corporation to create Trivium, total interest savings for Paul Coulson’s packing group will be will be an annualised $170m.

Ardagh said on Tuesday that it had refinanced approximately $1.8bn equivalent of dollar and euro denominated debt at a blended cost of 3.7pc. The new bonds will be used to take out outstanding debt that carried a 7.25pc interest coupon, a sign of how sharply borrowing costs are falling in the traditionally high-yielding end of the corporate bond market.

Ardagh’s latest borrowing costs ranged from 2.125pc for senior secured euro denominated notes due in 2026, to 5.25pc for dollar denominated senior notes due in 2027.

Ardagh chairman and CEO Paul Coulson said the company was “very pleased with the strong support from the High Yield Market in this latest financing, which results in annual interest savings of $45 million and extends our debt maturities to an average six years”.

Online Editors