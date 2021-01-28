Apple’s Tim Cook accuses Facebook of creating chaos and hate

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has lashed out at Facebook and other data-driven tech giants for “rewarding” extremist groups and violent incitement through their data policies.

In a speech given to an international data protection conference in Brussels today, Mr Cook accused social media firms of endangering society for their own profit.

“What are the consequences of prioritising conspiracy theories and violent incitement simply because of their high rates of engagement?” he asked.

“What are the consequences of not just tolerating, but rewarding content that undermines public trust in life-saving vaccinations? What are the consequences of seeing thousands of users join extremist groups, and then perpetuating an algorithm that recommends even more? It is long past time to stop pretending that this approach doesn’t come with a cost — of polarisation, of lost trust and, yes, of violence.”

Mr Cook referenced the recent riots in Washington DC, where a number of people stormed the Capitol building.

“I think the past year, and certainly recent events, have brought home the risk of this for all of us,” he said.

“At a moment of rampant disinformation and conspiracy theories juiced by algorithms, we can no longer turn a blind eye to a theory of technology that says all engagement is good engagement — the longer the better — and all with the goal of collecting as much data as possible.”

Mr Cook’s intervention is the latest escalation in a heated war of words between Apple and Facebook, in particular.

This week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused Apple of favouring its own apps and services over those of other developers, calling Apple a “rival”. US media reports claim that Facebook is preparing an anti-trust case that claims Apple is unjustly giving its own apps an advantage over those of other developers.

Facebook is also fighting back against Apple’s new app rules which oblige developers to give users a choice about what personal data is tracked and how that happens.

“Every app — including our own — must share their data collection and privacy practices, information that the App Store presents in a way every user can understand and act on,” said Mr Cook of Apple’s new ‘privacy nutrition label’ initiative.

He also explained Apple’s latest initiative, called App Tracking Transparency, claims that it is “about returning control to users and giving them a say over how their data is handled”.

“Right now, users may not know whether the apps they use to pass the time, to check in with their friends, or to find a place to eat, may in fact be passing on information about the photos they've taken, the people in their contact list, or location data that reflects where they eat, sleep or pray,” he said.

“It seems that no piece of information is too private or personal to be surveilled, monetised, and aggregated into a 360-degree view of your life. The end result of all of this is that you are no longer the customer, you're the product.”

This has provoked disquiet in Facebook and other big web tech companies that depend on ad-tracking for much of their income.

This week, Facebook revealed higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profits. Despite the bumper figures, its share price fell on warnings from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that its advertising model faced new barriers from initiatives like Apple’s ‘App Tracking Transparency’ move.

However, Mr Cook said that the issue was one of fundamental rights.

“The fact is that an interconnected ecosystem of companies and data brokers, of purveyors of fake news and peddlers of division, of trackers and hucksters just looking to make a quick buck, is more present in our lives than it has ever been,” he said.

“And it has never been so clear how it degrades our fundamental right to privacy first, and our social fabric by consequence.”

Mr Cook also repeated his call for a new privacy law in the US that reflects the EU’s GDPR rules.

“It is certainly time, not only for a comprehensive privacy law here in the United States, but also for worldwide laws and new international agreements that enshrine the principles of data minimisation, user knowledge, user access and data security across the globe. If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, then it does not deserve our praise. It deserves reform.”





Online Editors