Apple wins case against EU €13bn Irish tax ruling

Public figures: Apple chief executive Tim Cook (left) is congratulated by then taoiseach Leo Varadkar as the tech boss was conferred with the IDA’s Special Recognition Award in Dublin in January 2020. Photo: Frank McGrath

The European Court has ruled in favour of Apple and Ireland in the Apple tax case, saying Apple does not have to pay the €13bn.

The verdict was delivered in the long-running case from the General Court in Luxembourg.

The European Commission argued Apple and Ireland did a deal that let Apple pay too ­little tax over many years - as low as 0.005pc. It says this really amounted to state aid from Ireland to Apple.

Apple said the figures were all wrong. The Irish Government agreed.

The Court found the EU Commission failed to show that the Apple companies at the heart of the case got a selective economic advantage from Ireland through their tax treatment.

In a blow to EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, the Court found that her Commission did not succeed to showing to the requisite legal standard that there was a an advantage given to Apple, in breach of EU law.

Responding to the decision, the Department of Finance said that: “Ireland has always been clear that there was no special treatment provided to the two Apple companies - ASI and AOE. The correct amount of Irish tax was charged taxation in line with normal Irish taxation rules.

“Ireland appealed the Commission Decision on the basis that Ireland granted no state aid and the decision today from the Court supports that view,” the Department said.

The decision in favour of Ireland means the European Commission will have to pay Ireland’s legal costs, running at around €8.4m, for a team that included the recently appointed Attorney General, Paul Gallagher,who has been paid €612,242 for work on the case, according to Department of Finance records.

European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager reacted with disappointment to the Court ruling. She did not rule out the option of appealing the judgement.

“We will carefully study the judgment and reflect on possible next steps,” she said.

“The Commission stands fully behind the objective that all companies should pay their fair share of tax. If Member States give certain multinational companies tax advantages not available to their rivals, this harms fair competition in the EU. It also deprives the public purse and citizens of funds for much needed investments – the need for which is even more acute during times of crisis.

“The Commission will continue to look at aggressive tax planning measures under EU State aid rules to assess whether they result in illegal State aid. At the same time, State aid enforcement needs to go hand in hand with a change in corporate philosophies and the right legislation to address loopholes and ensure transparency.”

